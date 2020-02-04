Court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma

Court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:29 pm


Former South African President, Jacob Zuma

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6.

Zuma’s lawyer presented the judge with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but the judge questioned whether the note was valid or even written by a doctor.

The former leader of Africa’s most industrialised country is on trial for on corruption charges over a 2 billion dollars arms deal with French defence firm Thales in the 1990s.

Zuma, president from 2009-2018, had previously applied for a permanent stay of prosecution on 18 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to the deal, but the court in Pietermaritzburg threw out his appeal in November.

Zuma is accused of accepting 500,000 rand (34,000 dollars ) annually from Thales in 1999, in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal.

He rejects the allegations as a politically motivated witch-hunt against him.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Ned Nwoko to fund 5 varsities for malaria vaccine dev’t
    38 mins ago

    Chinese Embassy still issuing visa to Nigerians — Official
    53 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Drama as Reps oppose motion to evacuate Nigerians from China
    1 hour ago

     Ihedioha and the Supreme Court’s abracadabra
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Harvard Names Okonjo-Iweala Global Public Leaders Fellow
    2 hours ago

    Woman cuts off penis of attempted rapist
    2 hours ago

    Oyo LG crisis: Police arrest 1, recover sack of cutlasses, charms
    2 hours ago

    Buhari: Pastor Andimi’s faith should inspire all Nigerians