EFCC arrests 7 over bitcoin scam in Port Harcourt, Umuahia

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

According to the official Website of South-South Zonal Office of EFCC, the suspects are: Kufre Miller Okoh, Joshua Tom, Emmanuel Ekpuk Anderson, Pascal Alisiri, Chimeze Umungalaen, Clinton Alisiobi and Joshua Onuigbo.

The trio of Kufre Miller Okoh, Joshua Tom and Emmanuel Ekpuk Anderson were picked up by operatives of the Commission on Tuesday, February 4 in an early morning raid on their hide out, No 52/53 Azungu Street, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, while the quartet of Pascal Alisiri, Chimeze Umungalaen, Clinton Alisiobi and Joshua Onuigbo were arrested at Intercontinental Hotel, Umuahia, Abia State on February 3, 2020.

Preliminary investigation indicate that the suspects, particularly those arrested in Port Harcourt were neck deep in bitcoin scam.