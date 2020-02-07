Ikokwu 5: Commissioner explains why E-Crack Commander was redeployed

.. Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers Police Command has redeployed the Commander of the infamous E-crack Squad, SP Benson Abisoye, in whose custody the late Chima Ikwunado, an auto-mechanic was allegedly tortured to death while four other persons, popularly known as Ikokwu 4 were also inflicted with life-threatening injuries.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, who spoke for the first time since the death of Chima Ikwunado and controversies associated with it broke disclosed this to the deceased family during a visit to his office on Thursday.

Mrs Adaugo Ikwunado, Ikwunado’s nine-months old pregnant widow was among the family members of the deceased who visited the CP Mustapha Dandaura.

He explained that Benson Abisoye, a Superintendent of Police, had to be redeployed to allow for a thorough and unbiased investigations as ordered by the Police Force headquarters into allegations of torture to death the late Chima Ikwunado and other human rights abuses.

The Commissioner who condoled with the family over the death of their dear son assured them that any one found guilty will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Henry Ekine, says that the report of an autopsy is not a prerequisite for instituting criminal proceedings in murder cases.

Ekine pointed out that there are landmark Supreme Court, judgement on murders that has said that there are a lot more than medical report.

He said that there is a enough evidence that Officers of E-crack Squad tortured Chima Ikwunado to death and inhumanly tortured the other Ikokwu 4.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Rose, the Policewoman alleged to have manhandled the private parts of the late Ikwunado as part of torture in the hands of some police Officers of E-crack Squad has been detained.

Sergeant Rose joins the other Police Officers being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID. Other six police officers being detained at the SCID for torturing the late Chima Ikwunado to death include: Inspector Ayogu Fidelis, Inspector Enyina Samuel, Inspector Tope, Inspector Uche, Sergeant Ake Chibuzor and Sergeant Philip Obi.