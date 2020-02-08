Chima: Apostle Chinyere calls for justice, showers ‘goodies’ on family

...Gives the late Chima’s widow a bungalow of five bedrooms, awards scholarship up to university level to unborn child

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Popular Rivers State based cleric, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, has joined the league of the campaigners for justice for late Chima Ikwunado, the auto-mechanic tortured to death by Officers of E-crack Squad in Mile One Police Station,Port Harcourt.

He spoke about his desire for justice for late Ikwunado and family during the first meeting between the Ikwunado family and the Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura at Command headquarters in Port Harcourt on Thursday while handing over bungalow of five bedrooms to the Mrs Adaugo, the pregnant widow of the deceased auto mechanic.

Apostle Chinyere who made a brief stop over at the office of the Commissioner of Police stated that Chima was a member of Omega Power Ministries and cannot be abandoned, saying among other things, justice must be done in the matter.

The General Overseer of OPM said although he he did not know the late Chima in person, but that as a member of OPM, the church will never abandon his widow and the unborn child to suffer.

He also announced that the Church will take full responsibility for widow’s antenatal and postnatal medical bills through the Church’s free hospital services.

He also said as a policy of the Church to spend money from tithes and offerings on members’ welfare, the Church has awarded an educational scholarship, up to University level abroad to the unborn child of late Chima.

Chima, an auto mechanic by profession lost his life while in Police custody after he was in December 29, 2019, arrested alongside four of his apprentices, while they were test running two cars they were repairing.

The news of Chima’s alleged torture and death while in police custody set Nigeria’s social media on fire with Nigerians calling for justice over the death of the mechanic who died in Police custody.

The deceased, an expectant father, got married last year. He was the bread winner of his family and a bona fide member of OPM

Speaking to the journalists, Apostle Chibuzor, who is known for his humanitarian support to the downtrodden in the society stated that Adaugo Ikwunado, the pregnant wife of the late mechanic and her unborn child are now the responsibilities of OPM.

He promised to ensure that she delivers her baby safely at the OPM Free Specialist Hospital without charges and her feeding and clothing fully catered for. He openly said that he had taken on the full responsibility of looking after Chima’s wife and aged parents.

Also, on OPM General Overseer Facebook page, the Cleric said, “He promised the bereaved family that he was going to do everything within his power to make sure that they lacked nothing, he told them that he was ready to take on the responsibilities of Chima who was the bread winner of the family and do for them in ten folds everything he would have done if he where to be alive”.

“OPM has the Unborn child of Chima Scholarship to University level abroad ,he also gave the wife of Chima a mini estate,which comprises of a flat for the family and other flats which would be rented out to generate more income for the family. He gave the family money to cater for their present needs with promise to give them more money. He also promised the family of Late Chima to open business for the wife.

“He gave his personal number to the family of Chima so that they can call him in face of challenges or difficulties, he also told them that the door of his house is wide open and that they are free to come to him for aid whenever they want”.

“Adaugo, the wife of Chima was beside herself with shock and was dumb founded at the benevolence of Apostle Chibuzor, she thanked him profusely and asked that he doesn’t stop upholding the family in prayer.

“Chima’s father couldn’t stop the tears that ran down his cheeks as he narrated his sad ordeal ,the man who looked visibly shaken stated that the untimely death of his son who was until his death the bread winner of the family killed a part of him.

“He thanked Apostle Chibuzor his benevolence for everything he had done for his family and asked God to bless him for shining light into his family’s darkness.”