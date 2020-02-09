Picture: Fayemi at 55, Dancing Time

Picture: Fayemi at 55, Dancing Time

Sunday, February 9, 2020 11:16 pm



Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi

Dr Kayode Fayemi , Governor ,Ekiti State and his Wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi in a joyous mood at the  55th  birthday celebration of the Governor, Sunday 9 February, 2020.

