Picture: Fayemi at 55, Dancing Time

Sunday, February 9, 2020 11:16 pm
Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi
Dr Kayode Fayemi , Governor ,Ekiti State and his Wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi in a joyous mood at the 55th birthday celebration of the Governor, Sunday 9 February, 2020.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Buhari: Presidency attacks Northern Elders Forum
Nigeria ready to contain Coronavirus – Minister
Six Catholic Pilgrims die in Osun road accident
Police arrest Lagos Berry Boys’ Supreme Cult leader
Police arraign Evangelist, 2 others, over N74m fraud
2023: How North will choose candidate to support – NEF
FIIRO DG not awarded a PhD certificate — ICPC
Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Benue
Leave a Reply