Highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya, dies

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:51 pm


Olaiya

Veteran Highlife musician, Dr Victor Olaiya, is dead, his label, Evergreen Music Company, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“The entire music world wish to announce the death of a Legend of Highlife music, One of  the last man standing, the last of the original Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya OON,” Bimbo Esho, Managing Director, Evergreen Music said in a statement.

“We pray that the soul of the Doyen of highlife music find repose with his creator while wishing the family and entire music community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Details later

 

