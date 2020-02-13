Enyo partners Cars45 to unveil Premium Auto Centre

…provides customers with automobile sales and servicing

By Daniels Ekugo

Enyo Retail and Supply, a leading fuel retailing company, has strengthened its partnership with Nigeria’s largest digital vehicle trading platform, Cars45, to launch a world-class auto-service centre. The site, which is located at Ogolonto, Ikorodu was unveiled on Saturday 25th January, 2020 to provide consumers with superior automobile services and improve the auto service industry in Nigeria.

This initiative is part of Enyo and Cars45’s commitment to customer satisfaction and providing efficient services in the Nigerian automotive industry. The unveiling of the auto-service centre will provide customers with access to world-class automotive services including vehicle maintenance, servicing, inspection, sales, swap and other value-added services which strengthen Enyo and Cars45 long standing partnership. The event which also featured a live auction of cars for consumers and free auto-diagnostics by Enyo’s Vehicon was well attended.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer, Enyo Retail and Supply, Abayomi Awobokun described the partnership with Cars45 as an extension of Enyo’s efforts to strategically position itself as a brand that not only provides fuel but also creates value for its customers across board.

According to Awobokun, “Both organizations involved in this partnership are deeply invested in technology and customer satisfaction and it is only natural that we further our partnership to develop the currently fragmented automobile industry. It is also in alignment with our brand persona as the most exciting and trusted fuel retail brand in Nigeria. I have no doubts that this partnership will become the role model for delivering world-class automotive services in Nigeria”.

The auto-service centre will feature Vehicon – Enyo’s premium vehicle diagnostics and maintenance service outlet manned by skilled operators trained by Enyo’s Mechanic and Technician Academy (MechTech) and Bosch, global leaders in auto equipment manufacturing. It will also stock an array of global Castrol lubricants, in addition to providing certified spare parts to deliver the best possible outcomes in any automobile.

Also speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Cars45, Etop Ikpe, noted that the relationship is a strategic one aimed at helping the company to achieve its mission to build an ecosystem that enhances, enables and drives trade within the nation’s automotive sector.

“This partnership with Enyo stems from our commitment to expand our products and services across the country. On our journey to empower mobility across Nigeria and Africa, it is our desire that we are there for the consumer every step of the way. As such, our solutions have brought convenience and transparency to the purchase and sales of vehicles, we are championing vehicle financing to help more Nigerians own cars; inspection services that empower users to know more about the history and condition of their vehicles amongst other services that we provide. Our partnership with Enyo as well as the launch of the world-class auto maintenance, sales and repair facility is in line with our commitment to be that platform where anything automotive can be achieved”, Ikpe added.

On his part, Corporate Development Lead, Enyo Retail and Supply, Olabanjo Alimi, said, “We recognize that there have been changes in the automotive industry in terms of automobile sophistication and parts, which has created a skills gap. We introduced Vehicon to cater to the new advanced mobility world – as customers now have access to excellent products and services for their vehicles. These services will now be available at the auto-service centre”.

The launch of the auto-service centre comes after Enyo signed a partnership with Cars45 to sell, buy or swap cars at all Enyo Retail and Supply stations nationwide in March 2019. With the partnership, both parties aim to successfully transform the automotive industry in Nigeria.