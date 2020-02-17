Female police officer threatened to cut off my genitals – Trader

Okafor Ofiebor

A Port Harcourt based electrical items spare parts dealer has written a petition to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, accusing a female officer in the Command, simply identified as Sergeant Rose of threatening to cut his genital during interrogation over a case of unpaid debt.

The same police officer had been previously accused of threatening to cut of the manhood of the late Ikwunado Chima, the auto-mechanic who died in the custody of the infamous Eagle Crack Squad of Mile One Police station, Diobu, Port Harcourt, during interrogation of the popular Ikokwu five suspects.

She is currently being detained by Police authorities over her participation in the alleged torture that led to the death of Ikwunado in detention.

But the electrical part items dealer, whose identity is being withheld to avoid stigmatization, said his dehumanization by Sergeant Rose is still haunting him and has led to psychological torture for him.

The trader who was invited and interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, February 13 based on his petition, said he has not been able come to terms with why Sergeant Rose chose to dehumanise him over a civil matter.

The spare parts dealer told the police that a Pastor he was owing some money had reported the matter to Eagle crack, also known as E-Crack Squad.

He, however, said the Eagle Crack Officers and the Pastor turned the debt case into an armed robbery issue.

The man said he was stripped naked by Sergeant Rose outside the Police station and in the open as soon as he arrived the station to honour police summons over the report of the Pastor.

He claimed that he was stripped to his pant, which was even later torn by Sergeant Rose, to reveal his manhood.

He added that the police officer then began to abuse him, threatening to cut off his manhood while also mocking him about the size.

The spare parts dealer said Sergeant Rose forced him to accept to pay interest on the money.

He said in the absence of Sergeant Rose, her colleagues have been chasing him around town.

He said a police officer, who he simply identified as Jude, has been harassing him.