Lumos Nigeria appoints Adepeju Adebajo as Chief Executive Officer

…reiterates commitment to powering Nigerian households one solar system at a time

Lumos Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading solar power and off-grid energy solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2020.

Mrs. Adepeju has nearly three decades of multi-sector experience in the public sector, Industry, Consulting and Finance. In her previous roles, Mrs. Adepeju served as the Commissioner of Agriculture in Ogun State; MD/CEO Mouka Limited; MD/CEO UTC Nigeria plc, CEO-Cement for Nigeria at Lafarge and as Managing Director at WAPCO Nigeria Plc; former Managing Director, Project Management Office and Geocycle at Lafarge Africa Plc.

She formerly headed strategic planning, brand management and product development at leading financial institutions (like UBA Plc). She has also served in Public Affairs and Communication roles.

On Adebajo’s appointment, Lumos Global’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alistair Gordon said; “We are pleased to have Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo join the team to lead the company into the next phase as we seek new frontiers for growth and provide affordable power solutions in Nigeria. Mrs. Adepeju is a great addition to the Lumos team, and we trust in her wealth of experience and ability to lead the team to new achievements.”

In her remarks, Adebajo reiterated her commitment to spearheading Lumos Nigeria to deliver on its promise to provide solar-powered solutions to millions of Nigerian households and small businesses by 2025.

She added: “I am excited to join the leadership of Lumos Nigeria and help provide affordable power to millions of homes and businesses in Nigeria. I am very passionate about this, as power is pivotal to improving standards of living, just as it is critical to enabling enterprises create wealth and generate employment for our population”.