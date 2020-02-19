Photo: Anthony Joshua visits his roots, Shagamu, Nigeria

Photo: Anthony Joshua visits his roots, Shagamu, Nigeria

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 6:48 pm


Anthony Joshua with the Akarigbo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and others

Anthony Joshua, World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, landed in Nigeria on Wednesday 19 February. He immediacy made a beeline for the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Nasarawa perm. sec’s abduction: Police arrest 12 suspects
    1 hour ago

    Two farmers shot dead in Edo
    1 hour ago

    I haven’t made any political appointment – Gov. Diri
    2 hours ago

    VAT: States, LGs get more money from February
    2 hours ago

    Col. Paul Ogbebor dies at 80
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-olu Bids Justice Bulkachuwa Farewell
    3 hours ago

    Fuel scarcity hits Port Harcourt
    3 hours ago

    FG, States, LGs share N647.35bn for January