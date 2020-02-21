Police tender apology after slap on SUG’s President

By Jethro lbileke

Edo state Police Command has tendered unreserved apology to students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, for slapping President of the student union government (SUG), Osamagbe Eghobamien.

The apology followed a protest by students of the instruction, during which they blocked the busy Benin/Auchi highway, took to streets of Ekpoma town and later sat in front of the Police station.

It was gathered that trouble started when some policemen attempted to arrest some students who reside off campus.

According to the source, some executives of the SUG who were present at the scene, attempted to intervene, and in the process, a policeman slapped the SUG president.

The protesting students demanded the prosecution of the erring police officer for assault.

The spokesman for the institution, Edward Aihevba, who confirmed the incident, said that the police have apologised to the students.

He disclosed that the SUG executives have also accepted the apology and traffic congestion has been eased.

He added that the campus was peaceful and no hitch in academic activities.