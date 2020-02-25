Police confirm release of JAMB, NSCDC staff abducted in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the release of all the Five Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB staff kidnapped along Obajana Kabba road last week.

Similarly, all the five kidnapped staff of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC on Ayingba road have equally been released.

Though no confirmation was made on the payment of ransom, all the kidnapped victims are hale and hearty, and have been reunited with their families.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, the Kogi State Police Command confirmed the release of all the kidnapped five JAMB staff while a close family source confirmed the release of the NSCDC officers.