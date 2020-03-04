I’m still chairman of APC – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has insisted that he remains the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the order of court that he should the vacate office early on Wednesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said he remains the Chairman because APC’s lawyers had filed for a stay of execution of the judgment ordering his removal from office.

“Our legal department is studying the matter and we have filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling. With those processes, Oshiomhole remains the National Chairman of the party,” Ebegbulem said in the statement.

Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC has approved the nomination of Arch. Waziri Bulama as the party’s Acting National Secretary.

The NWC in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu also approved the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as National Auditor.

“The decision was reached on January 14, 2020, during the meeting of the NWC at the party’s National Secretariat.

“Following the resignation of H.E. Mai Mala Buni as the party’s National Secretary in May 2019 prior to his election as the Governor of Yobe State, the party subsequently gave notice for a replacement from the zone.

“The NWC has also approved the nominations of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman (South) and Mr. Paul Chukwuma as the National Auditor following nominations from the respective zones.”