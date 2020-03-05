Buhari appoints Justice Mensem Acting President of Court of Appeal

Buhari appoints Justice Mensem Acting President of Court of Appeal

Thursday, March 5, 2020 3:08 pm


Dongban Mensem

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal for an initial period of three (3) months, with effect from March 6, 2020, when the incumbent President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, CFR, would statutorily retire from service.

Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal may be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Edo guber: We will hold rallies, Ize-Iyamu dares Obaseki
    25 mins ago

    I’ve not discussed 2023 ambition with anyone – Kogi Speaker
    35 mins ago

    Operation Amatekun: Inspiration for Regional Cooperation in Nigeria2
    40 mins ago

    Witness: How we moved N200m from Fayose’s residence
    53 mins ago

    Justice Bulkachuwa bows out as court of appeal president 
    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin 1 hour ago

    Over 1,000 high profile B/Haram /ISWAP terrorists captured – CDS
    3 hours ago

    34th memorial: How IBB executed Vatsa, wife narrates last moments
    4 hours ago

    The Nigerian Federalism Imbroglio – A Pragmatic Approach