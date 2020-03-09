1963-2020: Dethronements of Kano Emirs Political, Personal

By Tahir Musawa

In 1963 the Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, dethroned Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi (I). He was banished to Azare. It was personal, it was political.

In 1982 Governor Muhammad Abubakar Rimi returned the dethroned Emir to Wudil. He also created four new Emirates, the same ones that the Kano State House of Assembly has just created. Rimi did it to spite Sarki Ado Bayero. It was personal, it was political.

In 1983 Governor Sabo Bakin Zuwo reversed the creation of the four new Emirates. He did it to spite Abubakar Rimi. It was personal, it was political.

In 2014 Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso appointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (Muhammadu Sanusi (ll)) to the throne of his grandfather. He did it to spite President Goodluck Jonathan who had suspended SLS as CBN Governor. It was personal, it was political. Bear in mind that Kwankwaso and SLS were at daggers drawn. SLS had openly criticised Kwankwaso’s decision to spend N700m to build a liason office in Abuja; Kwankwaso had in turn asked UBA to sack SLS who was a GM with UBA. Never mind. In 2014 appointing SLS to the throne of his forefathers suited Kwankwaso.

Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi (Il) cannot on any account be called politically naive. He ought to have chosen his battles wisely. Amir Muhammadu Sanusi (Il) is a reformist ruler, his subjects need him desperately. Almajiranci/bara (street begging), girl-child education, abuse of polygamy, abuse of divorce, drug abuse are issues the Emir has placed on the front burner. His subjects need him desperately. By not balancing his actions and utterances with some circumspection he has allowed his sphere of influence to be whittled down by politicians who have no scruples. If he is dethroned it will be a massive let down. A brave and courageous General can only lead his troops to victory if he stays alive. Charging headlong into enemy lines is foolhardy, it will merely expose his troops his troops to needless danger and defeat.

That is where we are today. Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi (Il) has played into the hands of Ganduje and his House of unscrupulous Assembly members. The well being of the people means nothing to them. It’s personal, it’s political.