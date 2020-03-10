IWD: Ecobank Celebrates Women, Reiterates Equal Opportunities  

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:12 pm


Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan (middle), on his left, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Carol Oyedeji and other female Ecobankers during the Bank’s commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) at the Bank’s head office

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan has reiterated the bank’s commitment to gender parity among staff. In a message to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2020, Akinwuntan said this year’s edition with the theme: #EachforEqual underscores the compelling need of gender equality and sustainable efforts of women empowermment at workplace for which Ecobank is proudly committed.

“For us in Ecobank, this event allows us to reflect on the achievements of female Ecobankers and other great achievers in our space and society. Ecobank is proud to support change makers of all ages in the global movement to advance gender equality and empower women. We always remind ourselves of our corporate pledge to ensure parity. Ecobank women have distinguished themselves and continue to make impact in the various roles in the bank. We use this opportinty of the IWD to celebrate these great Ecobankers.”

He enjoined women at large to continue to sustain the gains of the recently launched Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs Initiative which is designed to provide women with necessary support to help them excel in their various endeavours, promote and grow their businesses and generally position them for greater participation and validation, and also contribute in their various environment including business, stressing that their future is bright.

