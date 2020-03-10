PHOTOS: Makinde, Oyo lawmakers wear “Amotekun Aso Ebi” to sign Amotekun law

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde on Tuesday morning signed the State Security Network Agency (Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn) Bill, 2020 into law.

The signing of the Bill into law was done in style as the Governor and members of his the State Hoouse of Assembly were dressed in cloth with patterns and colour of Amotekun (leopard) the animal insignia of the security initiative.

Speaking on the eventual signing of the bill into law, Governor Makinde said, “It’s been a long & torturous journey which started as far back as July 2019. Today, history has been made as Oyo State joins other southwest states to have the Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn law in force.”

