El-Rufai, Sanusi’s friend indeed: Appointment first, now Awe visit

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, 13 March, visited the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamino Sanusi. He is currently banished to Awe, a town in Nasarawa.

While many of his friends and others were saying it serves him right and others now avoid him like a fog horn, the Kaduna State Governor acted differently. After Sanusi’s dethronement, El-Rufai appointed him (the former) into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA and chancellor of Kaduna state University.