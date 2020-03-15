Lagos explosion destroys over 50 houses, says NEMA chief

Lagos explosion destroys over 50 houses, says NEMA chief

Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:02 pm


The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says over 50 buildings were destroyed in the explosion that rocked Abule Ado, near the Trade Fair Complex on the Lagos-Badagry highway.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Farinloye said that the cause of the incident and casualty figure were currently unknown as “rescue operations are still going on in the affected area’’.

He said the resulting fire, from the explosion, later spread to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline passing through the area, although though the pipeline has been shut down as a precautionary measure.

According to him, a combined team of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Navy Fire Tender are currently battling to put out the inferno.

The explosion, which occurred at about 9.00 a.m. on Sunday caused panic among Lagos residents after it shook many houses in Ijegun, Festac Town and other communities in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area up to Agege, near Lagos.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Vatican cancels Easter celebrations in ‘unprecedented’ move
    28 mins ago

    Lagos explosion not caused by oil pipeline vandalism — NEMA
    37 mins ago

    Video/Coronalvirus in Italy: Let the stay-at-home order be total
    40 mins ago

    Enugu records suspected case of Coronavirus
    44 mins ago

    “Grant us visas to bury our dead”, family appeals to U.S. Consulate
    53 mins ago

    Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists suffer more defeat, surrender in N/East -Official
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: MFM releases 40 prayer points
    2 hours ago

    Photos: Letter on Pelupelu Obas, Fayemi Visits Alaafin