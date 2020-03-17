National Science Contest: Performance of Osun Student Confirms State Education Policy Working

A former Special Adviser in the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Semiu Okanlawon, on Tuesday described the emergence of a student of the state’s public school as best Science student across Nigeria as further assurance of the unassailable quality of the state’s education policy.

Okanlawon stated this while congratulating Master Akintade Abdulahi Akanbi, and the Governor of Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola over Akintade’s performance which has earned him a full scholarship up to doctorate level.

He also said special appreciation must be accorded to Osun teachers who have rededicated themselves to real teaching and attuned themselves to the task of lifting the state’s education sector.

The former Special Adviser said no one should miss the manifestations of the quality of education programmes put in place in the last one decade with the latest recognition of master Akintade.

He said this is coupled with a recent emergence of another student as third best scorer in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board examinations last year. “Who knows what feat Osun students would come out with in the ongoing JAMB examinations?” Okanlawon said

He stated further, “What further prove do you need to tell those who condemned those education policies at that time simply because they were in opposition and they must oppose whatever the Rauf Aregbesola administration did no matter how well-intentioned?

“But we are all vindicated that in less than one decade, the results of those ingenious ideas are emerging in their multiple and beautiful manifestations.

“I congratulate the people of Osun. I congratulate Master Akintade Akanbi. I congratulate my Governor Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who was part of this inheritable, good legacy and worked indefatigably for eight years to achieve these noble ideas with his Governor. I congratulate my former Governor and now Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for bequeathing to us all a strong legacy. I congratulate Prof Wole Soyinka who spent time for a good cause such as laying a solid framework for Osun to build on.

“Those who have been genuinely monitoring the progress recorded under the Aregbesola administration would recall that between 2010 to 2017, Osun’s performance in public examinations jumped from 15.58 % to 44.69%. This had reached about 68% before the exit of Aregbesola in 2018.

In 2018, Premium Times, a very reputable online newspaper, did an independent report and concluded that Osun students had achieved 70% success rate in Mathematics.

“For us all, it is a reassurance that none of us made any mistake in the determination to create a new value in all facets of Osun life. Osun definitely shall produce more Akintade Akanbis because the courageous decision had been taken to give the people of Osun the best regardless of the odds.