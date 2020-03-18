Coronavirus: Lagos to shut down schools from Monday

Coronavirus: Lagos to shut down schools from Monday

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:33 pm


File: School children in Nigeria

The Lagos State Government, as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, is closing down all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March 2020.

The move, according to the state government, becomes necessary “to prevent our children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.”

The statement has it further: “It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

Children should be encouraged to remain at home. 

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.

“The Incident Command Centre, headed by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander, will continue to trace all contacts of the identified cases and encourage anyone who has information about suspected cases to report to the nearest hospital or call  the emergency telephone numbers 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243 and 08023401214.

MRS. FOLASHADE ADEFISAYO

COMMISSIONER FOR EDUCATION

LAGOS STATE.

#ForAGreaterLagos.”

 

