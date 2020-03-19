Why NIPOST Must Change Business Strategy, Adewusi Tells Stakeholders

Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:26 pm


PMG Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi with the Chief Operating Officer Mrs Nwakanma Lorreto flanked by District Postal Managers during a two day meeting in Abuja

In the face of the new technology, the Nigerian Postal Services cannot afford to hold on to its old business strategies any longer; hence the need for the ongoing restructuring to meet modern day needs.

This was the submission of the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, after a meeting with all NIPOST’s District Postal Managers who converged on Abuja for a two-day meeting that ended yesterday.

Adewusi said with the advent of Information Communication Technology and the introduction of e-based products, the ongoing business refocusing of the organization becomes germane adding that the organization would do well to align itself with modern trends if it hopes to survive in a competitive information technology-driven world.

The Postmaster General explained to the DPMs that this new thinking is at the heart of the ongoing restructuring of NIPOST.

“We have to align our strategies with modern realities of digital economy across the globe. NIPOST has very great potentials to play those roles in the new world economic order but it must position itself for that new role. That is the rationale behind our restructuring,” Adewusi told the DPMs.

While hinting on the conditions of service, the Postmaster General said a committee has been set up to examine all the areas involved adding however that remunerations would be tied to revenue generations.

 

Adewusi also assured the DPMs that discussions are ongoing with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on the efforts to achieve a reversal of the stamp duty which was transferred to the Federal Inland Revenue Services.

He said NIPOST is also banking on the assurances of both Committees of National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) of legislative assistance to ensure that the stamp duty reverts back to NIPOST.

 

 

