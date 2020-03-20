Lagos explosion: Igbo leaders send message to Sanwo-olu

Dr Christian Nwachukwu, the Chairman, Council of Ndi Eze Igbo, Lagos State chapter, has advised the Lagos State Government to carry out a thorough investigation of the explosion in Abule-Ado community which occurred on Sunday in Lagos.

Nwachukwu gave the advice on Friday when he led his team to Abule Ado to sympathise with the families of those that died in the explosion and other displaced persons in the community

He commended the good gesture of the Lagos State Government toward the displaced residents of Abule Ado, Lagos, who were victims of the explosion.

According to him, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has come and extended his generosity toward the affected people and also introduced a N2 billion emergency Relief Fund to enable individuals and corporate contributions in assisting the victims of the explosion.

“We plead to the state government to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and come up with a reasonable outcome.

“We have toured round and also visited His Royal Highness, Alado and the entire community to sympathise with them on the disaster and also to let them know that they are not alone.

“As an association, after leaving here, we will go into a meeting to support the victims of the explosion,” Nwachukwu said.

Chief Augustine Ojukwu, a leader in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, said that some Igbo people were affected by the explosion.

Ojukwu said that lack of alternative route to Soba or Iyana Iba and 7th Avenue Festac Town, contributed to the death of some of “our loved ones’’ during the disaster.

Adekunle Ado, a Prince of Ado Land, said his the traditional ruler of Ado had suggested and requested for more access roads into the community.

Ado said that one exit was too bad for the community, saying that his royal highness had suggested that the road going to Ijedodo be completed, saying that 7th Avenue should also be opened to avoid commotion during any disaster in the environment.

Chief Godwin Dike, the Prime Minister, Ndi Eze Igbo of Amuwo Odofin, urged the government’s investigative committee on Abule Ado explosion to carry out their assignments with a high level of sincerity without any bias.

Dike said that by doing that, the people in the community would no longer live in fear. (