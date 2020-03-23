Catholic Priest slumps, dies after Sunday mass in P/Harcourt

Tragedy struck during service at St. Helen Catholic Church, Ogbogoro in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State on Sunday as the Priest, Rev.Fr Cyprian Kooro, slumped and died after presiding over service.

The Priest, who is said to be middle-aged was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, by members of his congregation for immediate medical attention, but was confirmed clinically dead by doctors at the hospital, according to a source.

The source said, “I can confirm to you that the priest of St Helen Catholic church, Reverend Father Simeon Kuro collapsed today after homily service.

“He was rushed the UPTH around 10.30 am, but was declared dead by a doctor around 12 o’clock, the situation sad.”

Our correspondent learnt that incident led to majority of the parishioners weeping uncontrollably when the scary news came that their beloved Priest had been confirmed dead.

According to a local publication Bittertruth Media, the deceased hails from Bodo, in Gokana Local Government Area, of Rivers State.

The circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse and death remained unknown as at press time.