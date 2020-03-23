Just in: Atiku’s son tests positive to Coronavirus

Monday, March 23, 2020 12:00 am


Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced late Sunday evening that one of his sons had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Atiku, who is also the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections announced this on  his his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

Though he failed to give the name of the son, he however revealed that he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus,” he tweeted.

“The @NCDCGov (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he added.

