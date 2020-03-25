Court convicts ex- NNPC official over N6b fraud

…Forfeits Pension, Gratuity, Properties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office has secured the conviction of one Abdulkadir Mohammed Salihu, a former Sales Assistant of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Kaduna Depot. He was arraigned on three count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of N6 billion, before Justice Z. B Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Kaduna State.

Salihu who was in charge of loading manifest at the Kaduna Depot of the NNPC, was arrested on 29th October, 2019 and arraigned today, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to the three count charges when it was read to him, paving way for EFCC prosecution lawyer, Deborah Ademu-Eteh to ask for sentencing accordingly.

Trouble began for the convict when several petitions against him were submitted to the Kaduna Zonal office of the EFCC and upon investigation, it was discovered that he conspired with other marketers to lift petroleum products without payment at NNPC deport, Kaduna State worth over N6 billion.

Investigation further revealed that he was part of the cartel behind multiple loading of petroleum products and he committed the fraud between 2009 to 2017 at Kaduna Deport without corresponding payments.

Following his guilty plea, Justice Abubakar sentenced the suspect to a term of three years imprisonment with an option of fine to the tune of One Million Naira.

The accused, according to the Judge, will also forfeit the following items: One unit of three bedroom apartment and one unit of two bedroom boy’s quarter situated at 2 Kpak close, off College Road, Kurmin Mashin, Kaduna; One-storey building containing four bedrooms and one bedroom self-contain with its appurtenances situated at 4 Kpak close, off College Road, Kurmin Mashin, Kaduna; One unit of three bedroom apartment with two parlours and one self-contain bedroom situated at 6 Kpak close, off College Road, Kurmin Mashin, Kaduna; a water factory known as Ummus Water and Drinks Ltd, situated at Birnin Yero, Igabi Local Government in Kaduna; One Fuel Station with four pumps with the name: Aminu and Salihu Ltd, situated at Sabon Gayan, Panturawa, along Saminaka, Jos Road, Kaduna.

Other properties forfeited to the Federal Government are: Five vehicles. They are: One Odyssey Space Bus; One Toyota Tacoma Pick-up; One Toyota RAV 4 Jeep; One Lexus 350 Jeep; One Mitsubishi Petroleum Tanker.

The Judge also ordered the defendant to forfeit his Gratuity and 30% of his monthly pension to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.