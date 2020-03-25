COVID-19: Dana Airlines suspends flights operations

Dana Airlines has announced the suspension of all its scheduled flight operations for 14 days, effective from midnight of March 25.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Media and Communications Manager of the airlines, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ezenwa said that the suspension was in response to the recent developments on COVID-19, and the need to support the efforts of the government to stem the further spread of the pandemic.

He said that recently, there has been a huge decline in the passengers’ figure as a result of the COVID-19 and considering the need to avoid piling unnecessary costs at this difficult time.

“We have to take this huge decision in the interest of the industry, staff, customers and our nation.

“We apologise and regret any inconvenience this decision may cause customers on the affected flights.

“We wish to reassure our guests that we will be available on all our channels to ensure seamless updates and communication,” Ezenwa said.