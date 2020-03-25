COVID-19: Dana Airlines suspends flights operations

COVID-19: Dana Airlines suspends flights operations

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 9:08 pm


FILE Photo: MURTALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT 2, LAGOS

Dana Airlines has announced the suspension of all its scheduled flight operations for 14 days, effective from midnight of March 25.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Media and Communications Manager of the airlines, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ezenwa said that the suspension was in response to the recent developments on COVID-19, and the need to support the efforts of the government to stem the further spread of the pandemic.

He said that recently, there has been a huge decline in the passengers’ figure as a result of the COVID-19 and considering the need to avoid piling unnecessary costs at this difficult time.

“We have to take this huge decision in the interest of the industry, staff, customers and our nation.

“We apologise and regret any inconvenience this decision may cause customers on the affected flights.

“We wish to reassure our guests that we will be available on all our channels to ensure seamless updates and communication,” Ezenwa said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    CBN releases guidelines for operations of N100bn credit support for healthcare
    17 mins ago

    Covid-19: Panic buying as Kwara closes markets, bans commercial transportation
    50 mins ago

    NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery activities from Thursday to Saturday  
    59 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nasarawa Governor on self isolation at home
    1 hour ago

    IPPIS, a strategy of starvation against us, says ASUU
    1 hour ago

    Court convicts ex- NNPC official over N6b fraud
    4 hours ago

    Justice Oguntade’s London birthday bash: These big Nigerians should “self  quarantine”
    5 hours ago

    PHOTO: Gov. Obaseki busy in self- isolation