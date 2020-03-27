Coronavirus: Enugu Govt to close borders, markets

Friday, March 27, 2020 11:49 pm


Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

The Enugu State Government has ordered the closure of all land borders and inter-state transportation as well as markets in the state with effect from March 31.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday.

According to the statement, the state government ordered the closure of all markets in the state irrespective of the size till further notice with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The statement said that categories exempted from the shutdown include those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Others exempted are basic items of domestic need who must comply with the standard protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) including hand washing, use of sanitizer and social distancing.

It directed all local government chairmen to ensure strict compliance with the closure of markets within their respective local councils without prejudice to the exceptions.

The government appealed for understanding from residents of the state “at this difficult time as no sacrifice is too much to save the lives of the people”.

The statement directed security agencies and the state Medical Response Team to enforce all directives as stated.

