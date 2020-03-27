Wike to lead enforcement of ban on public gatherings in Rivers

Friday, March 27, 2020 7:00 pm


Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike will on Sunday, March 29, 2020 lead the Task force on enforcement of ban on public gatherings in Rivers, especially, in and places of worship, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications said in a statement.
All the Service Commanders,  Commissioner of Police and the State Director, Department of State Security(DSS) will accompany the Governor during the monitoring on Sunday.
Nsirim therefore warned that “Any Church found to violate the directive of the State Government will be closed down.”
