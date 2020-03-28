Coronavirus: Oyo govt. imposes curfew, bans inter-state travel

Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:19 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State government has announced a  dusk to dawn curfew and banned gatherings of more than 10 persons as parts of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The State Governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Friday evening.
In a series of tweets on his official twitter handle, Gov. Seyi Makinde also suspended all inter-state travel from and into the state, while all markets, except those of perishable food items, would be closed.
 
He said that impositions would  come into effect on Sunday night of March 29, 2020.
 

According to the tweets, these measures would be subject to review every week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government took the decisive steps following the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)  announcement of two new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The governor also revealed that 84 Persons of Interest had been identified while contact tracing and collection of samples had commenced.

The governor wrote on his official Twitter page @seyiamakinde: “The state’s diagnostic centre set up in collaboration with the University College Hospital is now ready. The @NCDCgovcertification is still pending but the Director General of NCDC has made a pre-statement about the molecular laboratory in Oyo State.

“The index case remains stable and is still under observation in the isolation unit at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho. The number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is now three. 

“As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: a dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State.

“From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state will be suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. This takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.”

The NCDC on Friday at 11:55p.m. has also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, totaling confirmed cases 81 cases in the country.

