Four bridegrooms arrested for breaking COVID-19 curfew in Zaria

The Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna state Vigilante Service (KadVS) on Saturday arrested four bridegrooms for violating the ban on large gathering imposed by the state government.

Malam Bala Galadima, Zaria Zonal Commandant of KadVS, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that KadVS made the arrest within Zaria metropolis.

He added that the arrests was made at Lowcost, Mangwaron Babayo, Magajiya and Bakin Kasuwa settlements.

“Four bridegrooms with few of their friends, who were arrested, are in our custody; they will soon be prosecuted,” he said.

The Zonal Commandant said that the service had earlier reacted to intelligence information to facilitate the arrests of a bride, her groom and other guests at a marriage ceremony in the city on Wednesday.

According to him, the arrests were effected at Tudun Wada, Layin Yan Izala and Nagoyi areas.

Ithe Kaduna state government had shut down schools and campuses as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The government also banned public gatherings involving more than 50 people.

The state government on Thursday announced a total lockdown of the state as additional measures to contain the novel Coronavirus ravaging the world.