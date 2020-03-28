Just in: El-Rufai tests positive for Coronavirus

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has announced that he tested positive to Coronavirus.

El- Rufai made the announcement in a statement he personally signed which was released to the media on Saturday evening.

The Governor who said he took the test for the virus earlier in the week therefore announced that he is going into isolation in compliance with recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He added that his deputy will continue to handle efforts of the state government to control spread of Coronavirus in the state.

El-Rufai has thus become the second Nigerian state governor to test positive to COVID-19. Governor of Bauchi State is also in isolation after testing positive to the virus.

Read his full statement below

KADUNA UPDATE: Statement by Malam Nasir El-Rufai on his Covid-19 Test Results, 28 March 2020

Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is no showing symptoms.

I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

28th March 2020