EFCC demands apology, retraction over alleged libelous publication against Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has written a litigation threat to the PUNCH (Nig) Limited, publishers of The PUNCH Newspapers, demanding for the retraction of an alleged libellous publication against its Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu

The Commission is also demanding an unreserved apology over the defamatory publication against Mr. Magu.

Addressed to the Managing Editor/Editor-In-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Ademola Osinubi, and signed by it’s Secretary, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC described as libellous, vexatious, defamatory and damaging, a piece written by Abimbola Adelakun on March 5, 2020 titled, “The Real Trouble With Magu”.

The Commission said the letter dated March 6, 2020 was received by The PUNCH on March 17, 2020.

The letter reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, Adelakun’s usage of defamatory and libelous words have damaged the integrity of Mr. Magu in the eyes of Nigerians and outside world…

“We therefore demand a retraction of the libellous words and tendering of unreserved apology in conspicuous place in your newspaper within seven days.

“Please note that the Commission will not hesitate to commence litigation without recourse to you if our demands are not met within the stipulated time.”

Olukoyede further listed several libelous words contained in Adelakun’s piece and warned that the EFCC would not hesitate to commence litigation against The PUNCH, if the demands of retraction and apology were not met within seven days of the receipt of the Commission’s letter.

Olukoyede warned that The PUNCH and Adelakun will have to prove in court, the justification for the libelous and defamatory words against the EFCC boss.

According to Olukoyede, as a substantive Commissioner of Police and internationally recognized Anti-corruption czar, Magu “has discharged his responsibilities with absolute dedication and resourcefulness” and he does not deserve any “reckless use of libellous and defamatory words by Abimbola Adelakun”.

Adelakun, according to EFCC in the piece,”raised several parochial issues against Magu, which reeked of malice, bitterness and direct attacks on his hard-earned reputation.”