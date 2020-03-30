Bauchi governor’s aide tests negative to COVID-19

Monday, March 30, 2020 9:40 am


coronavirus

The Plateau Government has said that the result of the preliminary test carried out on Hassan Sale, aide to Bauchi State Governor, who resides in Jos, tested negative.

Gov. Simon Lalong stated this in Jos on Sunday in a statement by Mr Dan Manjang, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication.

“When information on Sale’s disposition reached us, the Ministry of Health, Plateau State, swiftly acted by taking Sale’s specimen and sent it to Abuja for examination.

“But to God’s glory, we are today, Sunday, March 29, happy to announce to Plateau people and indeed the whole world that both the preliminary and the confirmatory results of the specimen standing in the name of Hassan Sale are negative.

“In the light of this development, the Plateau Government wishes to call on all and sundry to discountenance any misinformation about status of Sale as regards Coronavirus,” Lalong stated.

The governor said that, presently, there is no known case of Corona Virus in Plateau.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sale has his family residence in Jos North Local Government of Plateau and had returned home, which explained the action taken by the Plateau Government.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Plateau State COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, appealed to the people to continue to adhere to preventive measures.

According to him, these include washing of hands regularly, staying at home and maintaining social distance.

Lalong also advised people to be mindful of the kind of news they pick on the street or from the social media space; so as not to be misled.

He said it would do the public good if they verify news from the appropriate quarters or authorities.

The Governor, however, assures the public that his administration is working day and night through all its response Committees.

He added that this is to ensure the enforcement of all measures put in place to safeguard them against the disease and ensure that Plateau does not record any case. (NAN)

