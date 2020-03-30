Those not affected by lock down of Lagos, Ogun, FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari, on 29 March, addressed Nigerians on Covid-19 ravaging everywhere. As part of the measures to combat it, he ordered a total lock down of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, this order, according to him, does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

Furthermore, the order, in his words, does not affect commercial establishments such as:

a. food processing, distribution and retail companies;

b. petroleum distribution and retail entities,

c. power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and

d. private security companies…

He added: “Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted.

All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier. Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority.”