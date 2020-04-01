Coronavirus: NPDC donates medical equipment Edo govt.

By Jethro Ibileke

The management of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), on Wednesday boosted Edo state’s fight against the spread of coronavirus with the donation of personal protective and medical equipment worth millions of naira.

The items donated by the subsidiary company of NNPC included 166 cartons of hand sanitisers, 83 cartons of hand wash, 100 sets of personal protective equipment and five cartons of face mask.

Others are 50 parks (5,000 pieces) of hand gloves and 300 tubes of disinfective wipes.

The Manager (Community Relations), Dahiru Abubakar, who presented the items on behalf of the Managing Director, Mansur Sambo, said the efforts was part of NPDC corporate social responsibilities to its host communities.

He siad the emphasis is on doctors, nurses and other medical officials that will help in the course of ensuring that we put an end to the pandemic.

According to him, “Management thought it wise to make available items to compliment the state government efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“This is the first phase of the intervention in the journey to ensure that COVID-19 is eliminated in the state and the nation at large.

“Aside from this presentation, we are making here today, we are going to extend this donation to all states where NPDC operates.

“At the moment, what we have for Edo state are essentially the medical and personal protective equipment.”

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman Edo state COVID-19 Response Committee, Philip Shaibu, who received the items on behalf of the State government, expressed gratitude to NPDC for their contributions towards eradicating the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Shaibu called for collaborative efforts from other organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to combat the pandemic.

He however restated the need to maintain social distancing of more than 2 metres away from each other.