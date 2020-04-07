COVID-19: Abia govt extends lockdown

Abia Government has announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown directive in the state by seven days.

Mr Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the extension would take effect from Wednesday.

Ezem said that the extension was necessitated to confirm that the state was indeed free of COVID-19 as the normal incubation period for the virus was 14 days.

He said that the state government was not unmindful of the hardship and inconvenience the situation had brought upon the people.

According to him, it is better to live with temporary inconvenience than be exposed to the disease in search of comfort.

He said that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was still tracking over 2000 suspected cases of coronavirus across the country, and this was a time that called for extra vigilance.

He said that within the period, Abia government would continue to distribute food items, sanitizers and face masks to the people.

The SSG directed the enforcement teams at the state and local government levels and security agencies to continue the enforcement of the directives on lockdown.

He also directed Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government Councils and security operatives to remain vigilant.

He added that the government was satisfied with efforts of the essential service providers, volunteers and security agencies and urged the people to remain law abiding.(NAN)