Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday, 8 April, embarked on operational tour of troops’ locations in the theatre of operations against Boko Haram in the the North East.

To tell those who care to listen that he is the nemesis of insurgents, he was airborne and dropped from a high-altitude with a parachute.

Credit: Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe (FB)