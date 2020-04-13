CP Odumosu’s Big Lie!

By Shola Oshunkeye

I just watched the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Channels TV where he dismissed the rising cases of armed robbery in some Lagos communities during the ongoing lockdown as a hoax.

Like his Ogun State counterpart, Odumosu dismissed the cries of Lagosians as “noise” because no “single report” has been made by any victim. I hate joining issues with anyone on social media because, as a journalist, I have credible platforms to report on what I see and what happens around me and beyond.

I hate to say this, Mr. Commissioner. But you lied. And you know you did! You have been receiving reports of these unfortunate incidents in areas like Ketu, Agege, Iju Ishaga, Abule-Egba, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ayobo and Iyana Ipaja, to mention a few.

Indeed, I have it on good authority that journalists covering your beat have drawn your attention to these disturbing developments. Rather than dismiss all these genuine concerns with a wave of the hand, Mr. Commissioner, show leadership and get on top of the situation.

However, if you are overwhelmed, you may step aside honorably and let someone else do the job.

You’ll insult the sensibilities of decent and peace-loving Lagosians if you continue to dismiss these security concerns just like that. To continue with this brazen deception is to say that the lives of those living in the aforementioned areas do not matter. And that they are less Nigerians than those in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, VGC and Banana Island.

Mr. Commissioner, put your act together and make Lagos safe.

Thank you.

God bless and keep you.

-Shola Oshunkeye, a past winner of CNN African Journalist of the Year, is the publisher of TheCrest