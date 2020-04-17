Covid-19: Five patients discharged in Edo

Covid-19: Five patients discharged in Edo

Friday, April 17, 2020 10:56 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

Five patients of coronavirus disease in Edo state who have fully recovered and tested negative twice for the virus, have been discharged.

The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the cheering announcement on Friday via his official Twitter handle.

Recall that 15 persons who tested positive to the disease are being treated at various points in the state.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that five of the confirmed cases in Edo State have now tested negative twice for COVID-19. They have thus been discharged.

“This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of COVID-19.”

Governor Obaseki however did not mention if the index patient for the disease in the state and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, is among the five discharged patients

