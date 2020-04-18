Facts on the late Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Facts on the late Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:32 am


Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff, The Presidency

Facts on the late Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Abba Kyari, Kanuri from Borno, who died on 17 April 2020 was a Nigerian politician and former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 1980, according to different biographical information on him (aggregated by Wikipedia), he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Warwick, and also received a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge. In 1983, he was called to the Nigerian Bar after attending the Nigerian Law School.

‘In 1984, he obtained a master’s degree in law from the University of Cambridge. He later attended the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland and participated in the Program for Management Development at the Harvard Business School, in 1992 and 1994, respectively.

Kyari was married to the sister-in-law of Ibrahim Tahir, and has four children.

On March 24, 2020, it was made public that Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23, following an official trip to Germany nine days before. It was also reported that Kyari has underlying medical conditions, and was secretly flown out of the country. He later rejected these claims, and was moved from Abuja to Lagos. He died on Friday 17th April, 2020 as a result of the virus. The federal government announced that he would be buried almost immediately.

Kyari worked for the law firm Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo for some time after his return to Nigeria.

From 1988 to 1990, he was Editor with the New Africa Holdings Limited Kaduna.

In 1990, he served as a Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources in Borno State.

From 1990 to 1995, Kyari was the secretary to the board of African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

Kyari was an executive director in charge of management services at the United Bank for Africa, and was later appointed the chief executive officer. In 2002, he was appointed a board director of Unilever Nigeria, and later served on the board of Exxon Mobil Nigeria.

In August 2015, Kyari was appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since his appointment, Kyari has become an influential figure within the Buhari administration. During the administration’s first term, he worked mainly behind the scenes to implement the president’s agenda. In 2019 with Buhari’s re-election for a second term, he ordered his cabinet to channel all requests through Kyari’s office, further enhancing his influence within government circles, and being labelled as the de facto head of government.

In 2017, following a leaked memo, Kyari became embroiled in a public argument with the Head of Civil Service, who was later removed from office and arrested.In 2020, in another leaked memo, Babagana Monguno the National Security Adviser accused Kyari of meddling in matters of national security.’

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is dead
    2 hours ago

    Food: Business insights from corona lockdown
    2 hours ago

    Celestial Church of Christ, USA, wades into members’ conflict
    3 hours ago

    EfFB: The plot against Akinwunmi Adesina’s re-election
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ogun govt. relaxes total lockdown
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Co-Chairman, Kano Task Force, others test positive
    3 hours ago

    Protests against stay-at-home orders break out in several U.S. states 
    3 hours ago

    FG to evacuate Nigerians in China over maltreatment