Anambra: Man dies in accident during night travel — FRSC

Anambra: Man dies in accident during night travel — FRSC

Saturday, May 2, 2020 12:50 pm


The scene of the accident in Anambra (NAN)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that one person died in a head-on collision between two vehicles which occurred along Onitsha-Nteje Expressway in Anambra on Saturday.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said the body of the deceased, a man, had been deposited at Wisdom Funeral Mortuary, Nteje.

Kumapayi said the accident which occurred at about 2 a.m. could be attributed to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“The fatal crash involved a Lexus SUV with registration number GGE339FU, whose driver lost his life in the crash and a Mercedes Benz 911 with registration number XA588ENU.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV tried overtaking but unfortunately had a head-on collision with the Mecedes Benz 911, which was unable to give way.

“The dead victim has been taken to Wisdom Funeral Mortuary Nteje while officers of the FRSC and Nigerian Police Force are on ground controlling traffic and clearing of obstruction caused by the crash,’’ he said.

Kumapayi said the vehicles had being towed to the police station for further investigation.

The Sector Commander advised road users and motorists to adhere to government’s directives prohibiting night travels from 8p.m. to 6a.m, especially during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, people should shun night travels because the chances of getting help in the night is less than during the day.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he urged drivers to drive with care and desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking and all forms of dangerous driving that could cause road crashes and avoidable deaths.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    COVID-19: Osun discharges index case 38 days after
    42 mins ago

    Why Atiku sacked 45 workers at Gotel – General Manager
    2 hours ago

    Soldier serving in French army killed in bomb attack in Mali
    2 hours ago

    Kano records 8 deaths from 311 COVID-19 cases
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Lalong changes lockdown relaxation period
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 6 Togolese nationals test positive in Oyo
    3 hours ago

    Enugu Govt speaks on 4th confirmed COVID-19 case
    3 hours ago

    Femi Gbajabiamila, the truth and the House of Representatives