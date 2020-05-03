COVID-19: Emir of Kaura-Namoda buried

COVID-19: Emir of Kaura-Namoda buried

Sunday, May 3, 2020 6:20 pm


Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha,

The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha, who died from Covid-19 complications have been buried.

The traditional ruler was buried in Kaura-Namoda by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The Zamfara Government had earlier confirmed the death of the 71-year-old Emir in a statement by Mustapha Jafaru, the Publicity Secretary of the state’s Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

Jafaru said the traditional ruler had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he died.

He said that having been suspected of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Emir’s blood sample was taken to Abuja for status confirmation.

The late Emir was appointed in 2004 by the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Sani Yariman Bakura.

Until his appointment, he was at various points an accountant, auditor and director of finance at Kaura Namoda, Gusau and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Asha was also a Village head of Nasarawar Mai-layi in 1975.

He became senior District Head (Chief) of Kaura Namoda in 2000, a position he held until his appointment as the second Emir of Kaura Namoda in 2004.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Ondo: PDP in Okitipupa LG to prune guber aspirants to 2
    26 mins ago

    Lagos records another 3 COVID-19 related deaths
    53 mins ago

    Buhari mourns as Gov. Masari loses mother-in-law
    59 mins ago

    Resident doctors in Ogun begin warning strike over demands
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: IGP condemns attack on Police Officers in Oyo
    1 hour ago

    Liverpool should be awarded Premier League title, says Ex- manager
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna ICT Hub funds inventor to produce ventilators
    2 hours ago

    Kogi medical doctors reject salary cut