COVID-19: Emir of Kaura-Namoda buried

The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha, who died from Covid-19 complications have been buried.

The traditional ruler was buried in Kaura-Namoda by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The Zamfara Government had earlier confirmed the death of the 71-year-old Emir in a statement by Mustapha Jafaru, the Publicity Secretary of the state’s Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

Jafaru said the traditional ruler had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he died.

He said that having been suspected of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Emir’s blood sample was taken to Abuja for status confirmation.

The late Emir was appointed in 2004 by the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Sani Yariman Bakura.

Until his appointment, he was at various points an accountant, auditor and director of finance at Kaura Namoda, Gusau and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Asha was also a Village head of Nasarawar Mai-layi in 1975.

He became senior District Head (Chief) of Kaura Namoda in 2000, a position he held until his appointment as the second Emir of Kaura Namoda in 2004.