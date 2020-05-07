Just in: NCDC reports 195 new COVID-19 cases as total jumps to 3145

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose to over 3000 on Wednesday with the confimation of 195 new infections in the country.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria to 3145.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which announced this in an update on its website said the highest number of the 195 new infections was in Lagos with 82 cases.

The Centre added that 30 of the new cases are in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto, 10 in Borno and nine in FCT.

Other states with fresh cases of the infection include Oyo with eight cases, Kebbi and Gombe with five cases each, Ogun with four cases, Katsina with three cases and Kaduna and Adamawa with one case each.

However, 534 patients have been discharged while the number of deaths has also rise to 103.

See total number of cases according to States