Russia’s coronavirus caseload becomes world’s 3rd largest

Monday, May 11, 2020 1:12 pm


Russia’s coronavirus caseload reached 221,000 on Monday, surpassing that of Britain, to become the world’s third-largest recorded nationwide outbreak.

According to comparative data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the highest known caseloads are in the U.S. and Spain.

Russia’s identified caseload of the novel coronavirus has sharply risen over the past month and a half, with daily additions of over 10,000 over the past week.

According to a federal monitoring service that publishes the daily statistics, over 2,000 people have died in Russia from causes directly linked to the disease.

Lockdown quarantine measures have been imposed throughout most of the country for over a month in an effort to curb the infection rate.

About half of Russia’s coronavirus caseload has been detected in the largest city and capital, Moscow, with about 115,000 reported.

Recently, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the actual number of cases in the city is probably about three times higher than reported. (dpa/NAN)

