Covid-19: Ogun discharges 11, records 7 new cases

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Ogun State goevrnment has announced the discharge of 11 COVID-19 patients from the earlier reported 127 total confirmed cases.

The discharged persons, who twice tested negative to the Coronavirus, have now rejoined their families, making the overall number of discharged cases in the State to 59.

The NCDC however announced on Thursday, 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 134.

There are currently 70 total active cases that have now been admitted and are being treated in the Isolation Centres in the State.

All close and possible contacts of the 7 patients just confirmed are currently being traced.

The general public is advised to maintain distancing and hygiene measures recommended by health authorities.