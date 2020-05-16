Churches have lost over 8 billion in tithes and offerings due to closure – Bishops

Churches have lost over 8 billion in tithes and offerings due to closure – Bishops

Saturday, May 16, 2020 4:58 pm


File: An anonymous priest

By Nehru Odeh

That the novel coronavirus has taken its toll on every aspect of human life, including churches is no news. But what is news is that clergymen are under no Illusion that it has affected the titles and offerings they receive and are going about it unabashedly, finding ways out of it.

Recently the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, as reported by Nairobi Times, cried out that they have lost over 8 billion shillings since the government closed down churches in the East African country.

Speaking at a press conference, the Bishops appealed to government to consider men of God who are feed on tithes and offerings to open the churches.

“The church revenue continues to dwindle due to closure of churches, mosques, synagogues and all kinds of public gathering announced by the government. The government should consider the act that we have families to feed and bills to pay,” they said.

Kenyan Shillings

Government suspended public gatherings in Kenya after the first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in the country. Health Commissioner, Mutahi Kagwe, ordered that the suspension take immediate effect as a way of preventing further spread of the virus. And Christians across the country had no option but adhere to the directive.

Majority of Kenyans are Christians, and they attend churches on Saturdays and Sundays, while Muslims attend Jumat service on Fridays.

This directive has also affected wedding ceremonies across Kenya as they have been put on hold.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    The Man who brought Africa to New York dies at 57
    3 hours ago

    Lagos Speaker did not spend N17m to maintain his office, personal apartment- Aide
    4 hours ago

    Low allocation: Fear of percentage salaries grips Kogi workers
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: Of misgivings and doubters
    5 hours ago

    Six health workers, 4-month- old girl among 20 new Covid-19 cases in Kaduna
    7 hours ago

    COVID-19 hits Angola’s diamond production
    7 hours ago

    PDP suspends 8 members in Plateau
    8 hours ago

    Veterinary Association loses President to COVID-19