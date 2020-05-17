Ganduje slashes salaries of political appointees by 50 %

Ganduje slashes salaries of political appointees by 50 %

Sunday, May 17, 2020 10:55 pm


Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has slashed the salaries of political office holders in the state by 50 per cent due to dwindling resources caused by COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said this in a statement in Kano on Sunday.
Anwar said the action was due to shortfall in the revenue accruing to the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said the decision affected the governor, deputy governor and all public office holders in the state.

“Due to shortfall in the federation account and collapse in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because of COVID-19 challenges, all political office holders in Kano State are to receive half salaries with effect from May.

“There is also a serious setback in the IGR, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Whereas almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown.

“Other areas where the state gets revenue are no longer operational. This also is another reason for slashing the salaries,” he said.‎

Ganduje said that the salary cut would also affect local government chairmen, their deputies, councillors, advisers and other functionaries.(NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Arsenal investigating Lacazette over balloon incident
    24 mins ago

    Debtors Africa, Proshare, unveil database on delinquent debtors
    33 mins ago

    Adamawa Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA
    39 mins ago

    COVID-19: LASG plans full re-opening of economy
    58 mins ago

    Minister lifts Eboigbe
    3 hours ago

    Police prosecute 1,872 in Lagos over restriction order violation
    3 hours ago

    Why FG’s deregulation of downstream oil sector is incomplete – Stakeholders
    3 hours ago

    Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak