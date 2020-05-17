Just in: Nigeria reports 338 new cases of COVID-19

Just in: Nigeria reports 338 new cases of COVID-19

Sunday, May 17, 2020 11:49 pm


Coronavirus testing

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC reported record 338 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest, single day number of infections to be recorded by the country on Sunday.

In an update on its website, NCDC said the new cases were confirmed in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Centre also announced that six new deaths were recorded to the virus on Sunday, thus bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus in the country to 182 while a total of 1594 patients of COVID-I9 have been successfully treated and discharged across Nigeria till date.      

Lagos still leads in the number of the new infections with 177 cases, followed by Kano with 64 cases and FCT with 21 cases.

Other States and the number of cases are: Rivers (16), Plateau (14), Oyo (11), Katsina (9), Jigawa (4), Kaduna (4), Abia (3), Bauchi (3), Borno (3),Gombe (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (2), Ondo (1), Kebbi (1), Sokoto (1).

The new cases bring the total number of the virus in Nigeria since the country recorded its index case to 5959

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: Kaduna Govt. announces new days for free movement
    2 hours ago

    Arsenal investigating Lacazette over balloon incident
    2 hours ago

    Debtors Africa, Proshare, unveil database on delinquent debtors
    2 hours ago

    Adamawa Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: LASG plans full re-opening of economy
    2 hours ago

    Ganduje slashes salaries of political appointees by 50 %
    2 hours ago

    Minister lifts Eboigbe
    4 hours ago

    Police prosecute 1,872 in Lagos over restriction order violation