Just in: Nigeria reports 338 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC reported record 338 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest, single day number of infections to be recorded by the country on Sunday.

In an update on its website, NCDC said the new cases were confirmed in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Centre also announced that six new deaths were recorded to the virus on Sunday, thus bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus in the country to 182 while a total of 1594 patients of COVID-I9 have been successfully treated and discharged across Nigeria till date.

Lagos still leads in the number of the new infections with 177 cases, followed by Kano with 64 cases and FCT with 21 cases.

Other States and the number of cases are: Rivers (16), Plateau (14), Oyo (11), Katsina (9), Jigawa (4), Kaduna (4), Abia (3), Bauchi (3), Borno (3),Gombe (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Delta (2), Ondo (1), Kebbi (1), Sokoto (1).

The new cases bring the total number of the virus in Nigeria since the country recorded its index case to 5959