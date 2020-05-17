Minister lifts Eboigbe

Minister lifts Eboigbe

Sunday, May 17, 2020 10:46 pm


Mr Ogunjimi, presenting the gift to Eboigbe on behalf of the minister

In line with his committment to ensuring that players in dire needs are given assistance, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, on Sunday, gave financial lifeline to ailing  former Super defender Sunday Eboighe.

Following his outcry in a national paper that he was sick and in need of support, the Minister directed one of his staff, Mr. Ogunjimi to trace Eboigbe and hand over cash gift to assist him. Ogunjimi visited the ex player in his Benin City abode and handed him the cash gift from the Minister.

According to the Minister’s aide, the gesture would not  end with  just the cash gift,  but the ex international would be given needed medical assistance. The state of his  ailment would be assessed by medics with the aim of giving him proper treatment to be paid for by the Minister.

The Ministry had written to the Nigerian Football Federation to come up with a welfare package that would take care of ex internationals who are either sick or injured.

Dare had extended similar assitance to the mothers of late Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji and quarter miler Sunday Bada.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Arsenal investigating Lacazette over balloon incident
    24 mins ago

    Debtors Africa, Proshare, unveil database on delinquent debtors
    33 mins ago

    Adamawa Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Lamurde LGA
    38 mins ago

    COVID-19: LASG plans full re-opening of economy
    49 mins ago

    Ganduje slashes salaries of political appointees by 50 %
    3 hours ago

    Police prosecute 1,872 in Lagos over restriction order violation
    3 hours ago

    Why FG’s deregulation of downstream oil sector is incomplete – Stakeholders
    3 hours ago

    Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak