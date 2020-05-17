Minister lifts Eboigbe

In line with his committment to ensuring that players in dire needs are given assistance, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, on Sunday, gave financial lifeline to ailing former Super defender Sunday Eboighe.

Following his outcry in a national paper that he was sick and in need of support, the Minister directed one of his staff, Mr. Ogunjimi to trace Eboigbe and hand over cash gift to assist him. Ogunjimi visited the ex player in his Benin City abode and handed him the cash gift from the Minister.

According to the Minister’s aide, the gesture would not end with just the cash gift, but the ex international would be given needed medical assistance. The state of his ailment would be assessed by medics with the aim of giving him proper treatment to be paid for by the Minister.

The Ministry had written to the Nigerian Football Federation to come up with a welfare package that would take care of ex internationals who are either sick or injured.

Dare had extended similar assitance to the mothers of late Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji and quarter miler Sunday Bada.